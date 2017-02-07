Santa Rosa City Council Will Meet Tonight to Discuss Sanctuary City

Demonstrators chant against President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. and suspending the nation’s refugee program Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, outside City Hall in Cincinnati. In addition, earlier in the day Mayor John Cranley declared Cincinnati a "sanctuary city," meaning city will not enforce federal immigration laws against people who are here illegally, in keeping with current policy. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The president has already threatened to withold federal money if the state of California declares itself a sanctuary state for immigrants and refugees. So when the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and the Santa Rosa City Council meet tonight to discuss the issue, they will choose their words carefully. Sanctuary may not be in the final decree. Large crowds are expected at both of those meetings. The resolutions made by these two boards would essentially say that the city and county would provide the same essential services to everyone, no matter what their immigration status is.