Santa Rosa Pedestrian Killed by Vehicle Identified

A Santa Rosa pedestrian killed by a vehicle earlier this morning on West Steele Lane has been identified.

At about 5:35 AM Tuesday morning, 49-year-old Rosa Montero Torres Alcala was leaving her home when she was struck at a crosswalk at West Steele and Apple Valley Lane by a 2014 white Chevy pick up truck. The driver, 33 year old Aaron Celovsky of Santa Rosa, stopped and called 911 after the accident. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personal.

Celovsky tells the police that he did not initially see Alcala and could not avoid colliding with her. The roads were wet and it was raining heavily at the time of the collision. Santa Rosa Police do not think at this time it was intentional.