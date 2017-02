Betsy DeVos is the nation’s new education secretary after surviving a big battle in the Senate. DeVos was sworn-in yesterday by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House. Pence was also involved in DeVos’ Senate confirmation vote, breaking a 50-50 tie. It was the first time a vice president has been needed to break a tie for a president’s Cabinet pick. Democrats kept the Senate up all night before the confirmation vote, calling attention to DeVos’ lack of experience in public education.