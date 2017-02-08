City Council Declares Santa Rosa an “Indivisable” City

The word “sanctuary” is off the table, but the County of Sonoma and the city of Santa Rosa both agree: the rights of residents here should be protected regardless of their immigration status. The Board of Supes approved a resolution that says it is committed to providing services to all people in Sonoma County, and the City Council of Santa Rosa declared the city “indivisable” and will protect all of the people who live here. Both moves in direct opposition to President Trump’s immigration plan, and both avoiding the word sanctuary to bypass the president’s desire to with-hold federal dollars from states that make that declaration.