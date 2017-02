Senator Elizabeth Warren is being silenced as the Senate debates the nomination of Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to a speech being given by the Massachusetts Democrat. Warren was reading a letter written by Coretta Scott King 30 years ago in opposition to Sessions becoming a federal judge. The Republican-led Senate voted 49-43 to punish Warren, barring her from speaking during the rest of the debate on Sessions, who is a senator from Alabama.