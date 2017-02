Host Michelle Marques talks with John Busick, Chair of the Voices 4 Down Syndrome Gala and auction, March 4th at the Petaluma Elks Lodge. Over the last 3 years, the event has raised $340,000 to support the efforts of the Down Syndrome Association North Bay. This year, part of the proceeds will help to build a baseball facility in Petaluma designed for those with disabilities. The project is backed by the Miracle League North Bay.

Listen to the conversation here: