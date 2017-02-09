Sheriff Steve Freitas Meets With Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Washington D.C.

While the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and the Santa Rosa City Council were meeting this week to resolve to continue to provide services to county immigrants, Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas was in Washington D.C. He and other California sheriff’s were meeting with just-confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Some supervisors want to know why. Freitas says he supports Session, and wanted to find out about the federal position on many key law enforcement issues. Press Democrat reports that while social media was up in arms over the meeting, the sheriff is an independently elected official.