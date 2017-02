President Trump is promising to fight the ruling of an appeals court upholding a suspension of his immigrant travel ban. Speaking briefly to reporters at the White House, Trump said the security of the country is at stake and vowed to win in court. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a federal judge’s suspension of the ban on travel from seven mainly Muslim nations. Immediately after the ruling, Trump took to Twitter, saying “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”