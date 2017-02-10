Interview: Sonoma County’s Measure A Could Divide Budding Cannabis Industry

Sonoma County residents are already receiving absentee ballots in the mail for the March 7th Special Election to vote on Measure A, or the Sonoma County Marijuana Tax. Measure A would impose a 10% tax on commercial marijuana operations in unincorporated areas of the county, but the implications of the tax go far deeper. There is a growing divide among those in the industry whether to support the tax or not. Tawnie Logan, Executive Director of the Sonoma County Growers Alliance (who have yet to take an official position on the measure), joined us on The Drive to discuss the implications.