Interview: Sonoma County’s Measure A Could Divide Budding Cannabis Industry

February 10, 2017 The Drive, Top Stories
epa03462089 (FILE) A file photo dated 31 August 2010 shows a worker tending to cannabis plants at a growing facility for the Tikun Olam company near the northern Israeli town of Safed, Israel. Reports on 07 November 2012 state that Colorado and Washington became the first US states to legalize cannabis for recreational use, while medical marijuana initiatives were on the ballot in Massachusetts, Montana and Arkansas. EPA/ABIR SULTAN ISRAEL OUT *** Local Caption *** 02310452
Sonoma County residents are already receiving absentee ballots in the mail for the March 7th Special Election to vote on Measure A, or the Sonoma County Marijuana Tax.   Measure A would impose a 10% tax on commercial marijuana operations in unincorporated areas of the county, but the implications of the tax go far deeper.  There is a growing divide among those in the industry whether to support the tax or not.  Tawnie Logan, Executive Director of the Sonoma County Growers Alliance (who have yet to take an official position on the measure), joined us on The Drive to discuss the implications.