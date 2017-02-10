The Drive Line-Up – Febuary 10th

Closing out the week with another big Drive! We may be on for a little less time as we give way to Warriors pre-game from Memphis at 4:30, but today’s line-up packs no less punch! Supervisor James Gore is back for his monthly visit with a lot to cover with the County reaffirming it’s support for immigrants this week. Also, Paul Mecurio is a guest tonight on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and will be returning to the Bay Area in March – but before he does any of that he’ll join us live today! And finally, one of our favorite bands is back, the amazing Dixie Giants will be here! Their CD release show will be at the Mystic tomorrow night.

3:15 – Comedian Paul Mecurio

3:30 – Tim Ryan (Rotten Tomatoes)

3:40 – Supervisor James Gore

4:10 – The Dixie Giants

4:30 – Warriors Pre-Game Live from Memphis