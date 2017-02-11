Draymond’s Historic Night Leads the Way

Warriors dispatch Memphis thanks to Draymond’s unique triple double and Klay’s 36 points.

By Cole Reece| February 11th

In their previous meeting, the Warriors surrendered a 24 point lead against the Grizzlies. They would eventually fall in overtime pushing the Grizzlies to 2-0 against the Dubs. While Golden State may not openly admit it, they had this one circled on their calendar. The Warriors defeated the Grizz 122- 107 thanks to tremendous production from everyone. Draymond Green was transcendent and became the first player ever to record a triple-double with fewer than 10 points. Instead, his triple-double consisted of 12 rebounds 10 assists 10 steals, and 5 blocks. To put it simply Green’s game tonight was the stuff of legends. It was one of the best performances I have ever seen the man is a stud. Golden State also had its fair share of offensive contributors against Memphis. It began with Klay Thompson who turned in a 36 point performance. Thompson did his damage from three-point land going 8-15 from distance. Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 24 points in the 2nd half. He was ramping it up no doubt in preparation for his visit to OKC. Andre Iguodala was a pleasant surprise off the bench turning in a 22 point effort. Not to mention the reigning MVP who had a solid 18 point night. Golden State used their tremendous play to overcome their nemesis. It was a terrific night, and this contest sets the Warriors up beautifully to face Oklahoma. All eyes turn to Kevin Durant in his return to Oklahoma City. It all begins tonight at 5:30 PM, tune into KSRO for all the action.