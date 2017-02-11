Warriors Best Thunder in KD’S OKC Homecoming

Kd scored 34 in his return home along with 26 points apiece from Steph and Klay.

By Cole Reece| February 11th

Kevin Durant was welcomed home in OKC to a chorus of boos and signs with pastries on them. As always KD was calm, cool, and collected as he led the way with 34 points. The Thunder as expected were energized at the start as they controlled the majority of the 1st quarter. With just over two minutes remaining the Dubs broke a 22-22 tie and never looked back en route to a 130-114 victory. The closest Russell Westbrook and Co. could get was within 12 points of the Warriors. The Warriors bullied the Thunder from beyond the arc. Golden State shot the three-pointer at 41.9% as opposed to a measly 25% from OKC. The Dubs forced Oklahoma into 19 turnovers the majority of which came from Russell Westbrook (11 turnovers). Durant finished with 34 points and 9 rebounds in his return to Oklahoma City. Steph and Klay both scored 26 points with Steph nearly earning a triple-double. Javale McGee continued his great play in the offensive end with 16 points. Russell Westbrook played his heart out with 47 points. Westbrook and Durant exchanged words on several occasions. Not to mention the offsetting technicals when Durant and former teammate Oscar Roberson came face to face. The Warriors played as a family tonight and outplayed the Thunder in nearly every area of the game. Durant left his mark in his return home as Golden State improved to 46-8 on the season. Up Next the Dubs travel to Denver. Tip-off is at 6 PM, make sure to tune into KSRO for the call.

Stars of the Night: GSW: Kevin Durant 34 points on 12-21 shooting 3-6 from beyond the arc. Steph Curry 26 points 9 assists 8 rebounds. Klay Thompson 26 points 5-8 from beyond the arc.

OKC: Russell Westbrook 47 points 16-18 FT and 14-26 from the field. The People of OKC for reminding Durant why the Bay Area has the best fans in the world.