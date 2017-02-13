Metallica and Lady Gaga’s Grammy Preformance Didn’t Go As Planned

Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated performance with Metallica at Sunday’s Grammys has plenty of people talking today. It was clear that things weren’t going as planned when the mega acts hit the stage to do “Moth into Flame.” Gaga revved up the crowd in jean shorts, chains and a Metallica shirt, but Metallica frontman James Hetfield had a harder time connecting. Technical issues with his mic forced Hetfield to somewhat awkwardly share a microphone with Lady Gaga. The pop superstar wrapped up her time with Metallica by doing a stage dive. Hetfield just threw his guitar before walking away.