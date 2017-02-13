Mile High 3 Point Barrage Downs Warriors in Denver

Nuggets Tie NBA record with 24 three-pointers to defeat Golden State 132-110.

By Cole Reece|February 13th

Golden State found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard tonight in Denver. Playing their 3rd game in 4 nights, the Warriors looked physically and mentally exhausted. Following back to back emotional wins against OKC and the Grizzlies. Plus the Dubs were without the services of Klay Thompson (injury) and Shaun Livingston (proud new father). The Denver Nuggets simply played out of their minds from beyond the arc. They tied the NBA record with 24 made three’s. Technically they own the best night percentage-wise as they finished 24/40 on three-pointers. Kevin Durant was the only starter who brought his game to Denver. The Big man finished the night with 25 points on 10-16 shooting in just 3 quarters. Steph Curry was MIA with just 11 points shooting a dismal 4-18 from the field. The Warriors trailed by as many as 28 points in the contest. Steve Kerr went to the youth lineup that played extremely well to close out the game. The Young Guns led by McCaw got the Nuggets lead down to 9 points (109-100). Denver, however, reinserted their starters and finished off Golden State for the 132-110 victory. 6 Denver players scored in double digits led by Hernangómez with 27 points. The former first round pick torched the Dubs from behind the line going 6-9. Up next the Warriors return home to take on the Kings this Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

Stars of the night: GSW Durant 25 points 10-18 from the field 5 assists. Patrick McCaw 19 points in an impressive showing.

Denver Hernangómez: 27 points 10 rebounds and 6 three-pointers. Nikola Jokic Triple Double 17 points 12 assists and 21 rebounds.