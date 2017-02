Flooded Highway 37 in Novato can’t catch a break, and that’s a new part of the problem. Broken levies are adding to the unending challenge of clearing and keeping water off a short stretch of one of Marin County’s major east-west highways. Thousands of Sonoma County commuters use Highway 37, and it’s reported that more than half of Marin County’s workforce uses that roadway. No word on when it will be open.