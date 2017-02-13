SRJC to Decide on Resolution Declaring School a “Safe Haven” for Undocumented Students

Santa Rosa Junior College officials are set to decide on a resolution declaring the school a “safe haven” for undocumented students. The college recently organized a campuswide town hall meeting, giving students an opportunity to voice their concerns over Donald Trump’s plans to deport millions. The college’s board of trustees will vote tomorrow on a resolution prohibiting the campus from releasing personal information about students, including immigration status. It also prohibits campus police from questioning or making arrests solely on a student’s immigration status.