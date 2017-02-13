Thousands of Residents of Orville Ordered to Evacuate

Nearly 200-thousand people were forced out of their homes as the emergency spillway on the highest dam in the U.S. threatens to collapse. Cal-Fire Incident Commander Kevin Lawson says the evacuation took place because of how dangerous the situation is. Public safety officials in Northern California put out the evacuation order yesterday afternoon over worries about Oroville Dam. Highways were jammed with bumper-to-bumper traffic as people living downstream from the earthen dam scrambled to higher ground. The emergency spillway had never been used until the main concrete spillway started crumbling last week after a huge hole opened up.