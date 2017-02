About 200-thousand people living near the Oroville Dam in northern California are not being allowed back into their homes. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says evacuations are for public safety, but admits they are a big hardship on the community. He also says the evacuations were ordered because there was no guarantee dam failure mitigation efforts would be completed in time. It isn’t known when the evacuees will be let back home because more storms are expected later this week.