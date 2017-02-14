Bird Rescue Located at Former Sutter Hospital Will Need to Relocate

When the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors decided to sell 82 acres of the former Chanate Road home of Sutter Hospital, it affected more than human beings. The Bird Rescue site is located inside those acres, and now they’ll have to find a new place to operate. P.D. reports that the rescue site treats and releases about 3-thousand birds a year, and has been operating in that location for 17-years. The non-profit is now looking for a new home, although there is no set timetable for them to leave: it will happen when development starts at that location.