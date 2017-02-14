KRCB to get Over 70M to Change its Channel

Public broadcasting television station KRCB is getting over 70-million dollars to change its channel. The money comes from an auction organized by the Federal Communications Commission in which stations agree to give up their spots on the broadcast spectrum to wireless providers such as Verizon and AT&T. Sometime next year the PBS-affiliated station will still use Channel 22 but will cease to do so by UHF transmission and use a less-powerful VHF band. The switch will limit the station’s over-the-air reach to Sonoma County only, but viewers will continue to be able to watch with cable and satellite subscriptions.