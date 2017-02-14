The Drive Line-Up – February 14th

Well…that escalated quickly, after 48 hours of mixed messages about support of National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, he officially resigned tonight over calls he made to the Russian Ambassador before Donald Trump’s inauguration. Flynn is now the 3rd official with Russian ties to resign from the administration – what does it mean from here? Our all-star political analysts Brianna Keilar (CNN) and Carla Marinucci (Politico) join us. Plus, Congressman Mike Thompson is back, and he’s calling for further investigations into the Trump Administration’s Russian ties. That and oh so much more ahead on The Drive!

3:20 – CNN Senior Political Correspondent Brianna Keilar

3:35 – KRCB President Nancy Dobbs

3:45 – Syracuse Pop Culture Professor Robert Thompson

4:05 – Warriors Radio Play by Play Man Tim Roye

4:20 – Carla Marinucci (Politico)

4:40 – Local Political Analyst Pete Foppiano

4:50 – Congressman Mike Thompson

5:05 – The Vintners Vibe with Jean Arnold Sessions ft. Tracy Nielsen of La Pitchoune Winery