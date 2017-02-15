Democrats Push for Investigation Surrounding the Resignation of Michael Flynn

February 15, 2017
House Democrats are pushing for a full investigation of the circumstances surrounding the resignation of White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. California Democrat Adam Schiff called it deeply disturbing and said President Trump owes the American people an explanation.  Flynn resigned amid growing questions about whether he had inappropriate talks with the Russian ambassador about sanctions, before the inauguration.  The Obama administration imposed sanctions after getting a U.S. intelligence assessment about attempted Russian meddling in the presidential election.