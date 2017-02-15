Oroville Dam Evacuees Able to Return Home

The Oroville evacuees have been given the green light to go home. All 180-thousand residents have been told to stay ready, though, in case another emergency takes place. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is directing the California Department of Water Resources to design repairs to keep both the main and emergency spillways at Oroville Dam from further damage. Bill Coyle with the Water Resources Department says crews are already working to improve the system’s ability to handle a high-water event with the focus on public safety.