Oroville Dam Evacuees Able to Return Home

February 15, 2017 Local News, Slider, Top Stories
This Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, aerial photo released by the California Department of Water Resources shows the damaged spillway with eroded hillside in Oroville, Calif. Water will continue to flow over an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam for another day or so, officials said Sunday. (William Croyle/California Department of Water Resources via AP)
The Oroville evacuees have been given the green light to go home. All 180-thousand residents have been told to stay ready, though, in case another emergency takes place.   The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is directing the California Department of Water Resources to design repairs to keep both the main and emergency spillways at Oroville Dam from further damage. Bill Coyle with the Water Resources Department says crews are already working to improve the system’s ability to handle a high-water event with the focus on public safety.