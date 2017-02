Another huge acknowledgement for Sonoma County restaurants: finalists for the 2017 James Beard Awards for food and restaurants. Best new restaurant: Single Thread in Healdsburg; Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer: Vinnie Chilurzo of Russian River Brewing and Ted Lemon of Littorai Wines in Sebastopol. Also on the finalist list: Karen Taylor Waikiki of El Molino Central in Sonoma: she’s up for Best Chef in the West.