It’s “Day Without Immigrants”, a Protest of President Trump’s Immigration Policy

All over the country, it’s a “Day Without Immigrants.” Here in Sonoma County, more than a dozen businesses will close their doors as a protest of the president’s immigration policies. That list, and a number of protests, is expected to grow as social media spreads news of the event. Most closures announced so far are in the market and restaurant business: Rancho Mendoza Super Mercado in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, Comacho Market in Santa Rosa and La Texanita in Sebastopol. One of our Spanish radio stations will not offer any programming today.