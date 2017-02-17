President Trump says “Leaks are Real, but the News is Fake”

President Trump calls reports of Russian influence “fake news” and a “fabricated deal.” In a White House news conference, Trump insisted that he has no ties to Russia, then he scolded the media. Trump said the leaks are real, but the news is fake. He added, quote — “I own nothing in Russia, I have no loans in Russia, I have no deals in Russia.” Trump repeated a claim that leaks of classified information led to the downfall of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation amid growing questions about links to Russia. Trump praised Flynn and said he didn’t do anything wrong.