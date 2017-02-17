Two More Storms Are Heading Our Way

February 17, 2017 Local News, Slider, Top Stories
A pedestrian walks under the rain downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The second in a trio of storms has arrived in California. Rain, heavy at times, is overspreading the state early Friday and a flash flood warning has been issued for southeastern Sonoma County. Storm warnings are posted up and down the Sierra Nevada and across the mountains of Southern California. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Two more atmospheric rivers are bearing down on the North Coast and across the state. Today, the first of two storms is stoking fears of more flooding, mudslides and road closures affecting several areas across Sonoma County. The second storm is scheduled to arrive Monday and will continue to fill Lake Sonoma, the North Bay’s largest reservoir, which earlier this week was already at 125 percent capacity. Rainfall totals for the season in Santa Rosa are already at well over 47 inches, which is 195 percent of normal.