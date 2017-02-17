Two More Storms Are Heading Our Way

Two more atmospheric rivers are bearing down on the North Coast and across the state. Today, the first of two storms is stoking fears of more flooding, mudslides and road closures affecting several areas across Sonoma County. The second storm is scheduled to arrive Monday and will continue to fill Lake Sonoma, the North Bay’s largest reservoir, which earlier this week was already at 125 percent capacity. Rainfall totals for the season in Santa Rosa are already at well over 47 inches, which is 195 percent of normal.