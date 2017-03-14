Congressman Jared Huffman Holds Town Hall Meeting

March 14, 2017 Local News, Top Stories
 Thousands of people in Marin County are worried about the House Republican leadership’s plan to replace Obamacare.  About two-thousand people filled the Marin Vets Building in San Rafael at noon yesterday.  It was the latest town hall meeting San Rafael Congressman Jared Huffman has put on in the past week. Huffman says more than two-thousand turned out last week at a town hall in Petaluma and a health-care forum near Eureka.  The Congressional Budget Office says the new plan would leave 14-million people without health insurance coverage next year.
  • Misty08

    Someone please Tell Congressman Huffman that we are no longer on the “gold standard” and that our taxes don’t fund for any federal spending – not for medicare, not for the war, not for Trump’s lifestyle or his wall, or for “meals on wheels” nope not one penny. Congress pays. So while everyone is complaining about how are taxes are being spent we might want to instead use our energy and Hold Congress accountable before the Corporate elite pays them to send us further into poverty, especially when they could easily to afford to spend on the 99%. BTW it is all in a plan to move more of the wealth from the poor to the rich.