Congressman Jared Huffman Holds Town Hall Meeting

Thousands of people in Marin County are worried about the House Republican leadership’s plan to replace Obamacare. About two-thousand people filled the Marin Vets Building in San Rafael at noon yesterday. It was the latest town hall meeting San Rafael Congressman Jared Huffman has put on in the past week. Huffman says more than two-thousand turned out last week at a town hall in Petaluma and a health-care forum near Eureka. The Congressional Budget Office says the new plan would leave 14-million people without health insurance coverage next year.