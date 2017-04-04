Petaluma Couple’s “The Boy From Mar-A-Lago” Video Goes Viral

A Petaluma couple’s political satire video targeting President Donald Trump is going viral. Created two weeks ago, Sandy and Richard Riccardi’s “The Boy From Mar-A-Lago” musical parody has reached more than six-million views on Facebook and YouTube and has made a fan of Trump’s longtime foe Rosie O’Donnell. The satirical jingle is set to the tune of “The Girl From Ipanema” and criticizes Trump’s nearly weekly trips to his lavish Florida resort compound in Palm Beach.

    the boy from mar-a-lago is fantastic video. Thank-you for putting it out there so correctly and factually .. covering ever issue. I agree perfectly and as I laugh I cry. We must stop him. IMPEACH!!!

    Yes, this video is a classic and very funny. I agree with Mathilda that the fact that Trump is President is not at all funny. He must be impeached!

