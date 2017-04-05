New Courthouse Square Set to Re-open

April 5, 2017 Local News, Top Stories
It’s official: The new Courthouse Square will re-open with a ribbon cutting and big ceremony on Saturday, April 29th. It won’t be long after the square re-opens that it’ll be tested for large crowds. The Wednesday night market begins in May.

1 Comment

  1. Kathy White

    I will not be there to celebrate!!!! Celebrate a City Coubcil that does not listen to the People they are representing?? Not a chance!!

    Reply

