Some Not Happy About Weekly Cleanups of Homeless Camp

Not everyone is happy about the weekly cleanup of a homeless camp in downtown Santa Rosa. About a dozen members of the activist group Homeless Action met yesterday morning at the Highway 101 underpass on Ninth Street holding signs that read, “Sleeping Is Not A Crime” and “Decriminalize Homelessness.” They demanded a stop to the weekly sidewalk cleanups and removal of people’s belongings by police and Department of Public Works crews.
Events Calendar
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
Sat 22
Giant Steps Barn DanceApril 22 @ 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sat 22
I agree! Sonoma County’s Animal Shelter has HEATED FLOORS! We’ll give homeless animals shelter but not humans? SHAME that we have EVEN ONE that is not offered AT LEAST a cover, heat, bathroom, & TRASHCANS.