Some Not Happy About Weekly Cleanups of Homeless Camp

April 6, 2017 Local News, Top Stories

Not everyone is happy about the weekly cleanup of a homeless camp in downtown Santa Rosa.  About a dozen members of the activist group Homeless Action met yesterday morning at the Highway 101 underpass on Ninth Street holding signs that read, “Sleeping Is Not A Crime” and “Decriminalize Homelessness.”  They demanded a stop to the weekly sidewalk cleanups and removal of people’s belongings by police and Department of Public Works crews.

  1. Lee Allen

    I agree! Sonoma County’s Animal Shelter has HEATED FLOORS! We’ll give homeless animals shelter but not humans? SHAME that we have EVEN ONE that is not offered AT LEAST a cover, heat, bathroom, & TRASHCANS.

