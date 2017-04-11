Hospital grants dying Danish man's wish for a glass of wine and a cigarette

(AARHUS, Denmark) — A 75-year-old man in Denmark was granted his dying wish– to drink a glass of white wine and smoke a cigarette.
According to a Facebook post last week from Aarhus University Hospital in Aarhus, Denmark, doctors told Carsten Flemming Hansen he was too sick for surgery on his stomach and it would be a matter of hours or days before he died of internal bleeding.
When Hansen told nurses his dying wish, the nurses got permission from his family to take him onto a balcony since no smoking is allowed inside the hospital. There he sat watching a sunset, sipping a cool glass of white wine, and smoking a cigarette.
The hospital called it “a dignified death to the hospital” in the Facebook post. The post has been shared nearly 5,000 times and liked by more than 70,000.
In the US, we would have saved his life by avoiding surgery and treating his aneurysm with an arterial endograft, requiring little in the way of recovery.
C’mon, Denmark. It’s 2017. Step up to modern treatments.