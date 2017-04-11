SoCo Officials Ask for Community Input on Plans for New Bike and Pedestrian Path

Sonoma County officials are asking for community input on plans to construct a bike and pedestrian path connecting Petaluma to Sebastopol. A Saturday meeting is planned at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Hall as part of a nearly 250-million-dollar feasibility study that got underway last year. The proposed 13-mile trail would have entry points near the Petaluma KOA Campground and Bloomfield Road in Sebastopol, with a connection to the Joe Rodota Trail leading to Santa Rosa.
This would be amazing! Sonoma County does not have enough safe places to bike, which seems counter to our Agri-tourism focus. Please approve this trail!!