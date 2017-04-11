SoCo Officials Ask for Community Input on Plans for New Bike and Pedestrian Path

April 11, 2017 Local News, Top Stories

Sonoma County officials are asking for community input on plans to construct a bike and pedestrian path connecting Petaluma to Sebastopol.  A Saturday meeting is planned at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Hall as part of a nearly 250-million-dollar feasibility study that got underway last year.  The proposed 13-mile trail would have entry points near the Petaluma KOA Campground and Bloomfield Road in Sebastopol, with a connection to the Joe Rodota Trail leading to Santa Rosa.

1 Comment

  1. Lisa Knight

    This would be amazing! Sonoma County does not have enough safe places to bike, which seems counter to our Agri-tourism focus. Please approve this trail!!

    Reply

*