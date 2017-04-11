Sonoma County Water Agency Considering a Five-Percent or More Rate increase

California’s drought is officially over, but Sonoma County water rates are likely to rise. Ironically, the Sonoma County Water Agency is blaming extraordinary water conservation efforts for a drop in revenues, which in turn means the agency needs to make up for losses by charging customers more. County supervisors, who also serve as water agency directors, are considering a five-percent or more rate increase for the Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma water systems during the next fiscal year, which begins July 1st
Why not open up another source for water and drop rates ? Desalination via graphene sieve
http://www.manchester.ac.uk/discover/news/graphene-sieve-turns-seawater-into-drinking-water/