Ernesto Olivares Annouces he will Run for the Sonoma County Sheriff Position

Santa Rosa City Councilman and former policeman Ernesto Olivares is the first to announce he’s running to be the next Sonoma County sheriff. Olivares is hoping to take over the position of the county’s top cop from Steve Freitas, who’s held the job since 2011 but plans to step down at the end of 2018. Olivares says law enforcement has to “maintain and strengthen trust with the communities they serve,” and believes his “expertise and experience” will help him win the job.