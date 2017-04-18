President George H. W. Bush hospitalized for 'mild case of pneumonia' but he's 'doing fine'

Al Bello/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — Former President George H. W. Bush is currently hospitalized in Houston following a “mild case of pneumonia,” but is “doing fine,” his spokesman said late Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement from Bush’s office, he “was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest.” Doctors eventually treated the 41st president for pneumonia which “has been resolved.”

“President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength,” the statement concludes.

This stay marks the second time this year that Bush, 92, has been hospitalized. In January, he missed the inauguration of President Donald Trump during a 12-day hospitalization for shortness of breath and pneumonia. During that stay, his wife Barbara Bush was also admitted for a period due to a case of bronchitis.

In Tuesday’s statement, Bush’s office notes that he “is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.