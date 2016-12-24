Connect

KSRO Listener Club

One of the best ways to stay connected with KSRO is to join our KSRO Listener Club!  Get emails about breaking news in Sonoma County and personal messages from your favorite KSRO personalities like Steve Jaxon, Melanie Morgan and more!  JOIN the KSRO Listener Club RIGHT HERE

Contact Info

KSRO 1350AM/103.5FM
Amaturo Sonoma Media
1410 Neotomas Avenue, Suite 200
Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Studio Line: (707) 636-1350
Newsroom Line: (707) 545-1000

Business Phone: (707) 543-0100

Fax: (707) 571-1097

 

 

Operations Manager/Program Director: Jim Murphy
Phone: (707) 543-0112
Email Jim Murphy

Sales Manager: Cathy Slack
Phone: (707) 543-0127
Email: Cathy Slack
ASM President: Michael O’Shea

Phone: (707) 543-0143
Email Michael O’Shea

  • ramon

    .

  • BRIAN WILSON

    Hi, I stopped listening to the morning show after Melanie Morgan pissed me off too many times with her Alt-Right political commentary.

    Today, I read an exciting email you have a new morning person. And your show line-up appears different.

    Is it safe to tune back in to KSRO, or will I hear Melanie’s voice and opinion sometime during the day?

    Thank you.

    Respectfully,

    Brian Wilson
    bwilson2@santarosa.edu