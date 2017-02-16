The Drive Line-Up – February 16th

Donald Trump held a press conference today and it. was. a. doozie. There’s a lot of ground to cover and we’ll do just that with Political Analysts Elie Jacobs & (the return of) Dr. David McCuan. Plus, we lean on Sonoma County lifestyle featuring to great local food businesses – Hip Chick Farms & Avalow with Culinary Commodore Clark Wolf. That and much more head on the Thursday Drive!

3:20 – Harry Duke with Mark Molina and Skyler Evans from the Petaluma Shakespeare Company

3:35 – Bug Deakin (Heritage Salvage)

3:50 – Jake Ward (North Bay Cabaret)

4:05 – Elie Jacobs (Truman National Security Project)

4:20 – Clark Wolf w/Avalow

4:40 – Clark Wolf w/Hip Chick Farms

5:05 – Senior Political Analyst Dr. David McCuan

5:20 – The Drive Brew Haha ft. SF Beer Week