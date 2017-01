There’s a recall going on for certain 12-ounce bottles of Sierra Nevada beer: inspectors detected a packaging flaw Sunday that could cause a small piece of glass to break off into the bottle. pale ales, IPA’s and other beers are being recalled in 36 states in the Midwest, South and East Coast of the U.S. Those beers were packaged between December 5th 2016 and January 13th of this year.